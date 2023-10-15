Syria claims Israel struck global airports with bombs

(MENAFN) International airfields in the Syrian capital of Damascus, as well as the western town of Aleppo, have been struck in “simultaneous” rocket raids by Israel, the district SANA news organization stated on Thursday, quoting a source inside the Syrian army. The occurrence happened among a great flareup of the Israeli-Palestinian war.



The airfields were hit at almost 2PM regional time, a source informed a news agency, also noting that an assault on each of the two airfields contained many rockets that harmed their landing strips also compelled both amenities to shut down.



There have been no statements of fatalities associated to the assaults also West Jerusalem has not made any remarks on the happening, which happened as Syrian Leader Bashar Assad debated over the stance in Gaza with Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi as well as Israeli Premier Netanyahu met with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.



