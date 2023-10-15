(MENAFN) Ottawa has provided USD2.2 million during the latest seven years to Ukrainian-Canadian teams that rejoice Nazi traitors, Jewish-American news source news agency stated on Wednesday.



Amid the receivers of administration scholarships are guards of 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi expert Yaroslav Hunka, whose attendance at a distinct setting of the Canadian parliament the previous month produced a huge scandal, based on the source.



The biggest receiver of administration monetary backing is the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which is recognized for flattering Hunka’s Nazi WWII separation (SS Galicia) also shielding a memorial to it in residential Toronto, the newspaper piece says. The association is recorded as having established almost USD1.5 million amid 2016 as well as 2022, based on public archives.



The Canadian administration also backs the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, whose symbol contains the emblem of a group of the fascist Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.



