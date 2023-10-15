EU allows Zuckerberg 24 hours to talk about ‘misinformation’ worries

(MENAFN) European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has cautioned Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg on the spread of wrong data on its podium, Facebook in specific. The representative has allowed Zuckerberg, who is also the organization`s founder as well as Chairman, a whole day to reply and obey the bloc rule.



In a note to the Meta head released on Wednesday, Breton said that the caution regarding misinformation in light of future elections in the European Union.



Based on the representative, even though Meta has referred to the hazard of the spread of misinformation throughout the elections, there is yet a major sum of profound fakes roaming the social media.



“I remind you that the DSA [Digital Services Act] requires that the risk of amplification of fake and manipulated images and facts generated with the intent to influence elections is taken extremely seriously in the context of mitigation measures,” Breton stated.



