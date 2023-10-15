Israeli minister declares prevention of water for Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel’s barrier of Gaza is not going to be removed unless Hamas frees all the hostages it has captivity, Energy Minister Israel Katz declared on Thursday. His declaration came following Israeli establishments prevented water, fuel as well as electricity to the Palestinian reserve after an abrupt assault by Hamas army on Saturday.



“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” Katz posted on X, previously recognized as Twitter.



In a past upload, the minister said that Israel had for years provided Gaza with electricity, water as well as fuel. “Instead of saying thank you, they sent thousands of human animals to slaughter, murder, rape and kidnap babies, women and the elderly,” Katz stated, also noting that Israel is going to proceed to stiffen the barrier of Gaza “until the Hamas threat to Israel and the world is removed.”



