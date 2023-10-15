Lula asks Israel, Hamas to leave kids out of it

(MENAFN) Brazilian Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has asked for a vital ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war to shield kids tangled in the veracity, while urging instant act from the United Nations as well as global community to stop human rights exploitation.



In an upload on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday, the Brazilian president appealed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as nations across the globe to try and end “the most serious violation of human rights in the conflict in the Middle East.”



“Children must never be held hostage, anywhere in the world,” Lula persisted. The leader emphasized that Hamas must free Israeli kids who have been abducted from their folks, and that Israel must stop its blasting of Gaza so that Palestinian kids as well as their mothers can depart from the region and cross the border with Egypt.



