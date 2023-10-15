Netanyahu makes visit to Israeli infantrymen stationed outside Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a visit to Israeli infantrymen stationed outside the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by a statement from his office. A video accompanying the statement depicted a moment where he engaged with the troops, asking them, "Are you ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming." The video captures the infantrymen's acknowledgment of readiness, but it does not provide further details regarding the "next stage."



This visit followed Israeli infantry's initial forays into the Gaza Strip on Friday, a response to the recent incursion by Hamas fighters into southern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that their retaliatory campaign had just commenced.



The situation had escalated to the point where more than a million residents in the northern part of Gaza were given a 24-hour ultimatum to relocate to the south, with the aim of avoiding the impending military assault. In contrast, Hamas remained resolute, vowing to fight until the very end and advising residents to stay put.



Early on Saturday, Lt-Col Jonathan Conricus, the military spokesperson, disclosed that reserve soldiers were in formation, diligently preparing for what was termed as the "next stage of operations."



"They are all around the Gaza Strip, in the south, in the center, and in the north, and they are preparing themselves for whatever target they get, whatever task," he continued.

