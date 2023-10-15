Israel might rule out Ukraine from US arms assistance

(MENAFN) The United States is struggling to guarantee it can provide ammunitions to Israel in if a probable land invasion into Gaza, a news agency has stated, quoting many United States representatives. United States stockpiles are originally majorly exhausted because of the weaponizing of Ukraine.



The Pentagon has given open guarantees that it can back both Israel as well as Ukraine without risking its own safety also international force showcasing. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin repeated that attitude on Wednesday following his declaration the newest USD200 million assistance bundle for Kiev.



So far Israel has asked also gotten from the United States interceptor rockets for its Iron Dome structure. Whereas Ukraine’s most needed requirement is 155MM weaponry shells as well as other weapons needed for land battle. However, if as well as when Israel begins a land invasion into Gaza, it may require materials of those as well, the source recommended.



