Egypt declines opening resident’s pathway for Gaza

(MENAFN) Egypt refuses any actions to conduct secure pathways for Gaza refugees, the news agency stated on Wednesday, quoting safety sources. Cairo has indeed argued about the probabilities of offering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian enclave together with the United States as well as other nations, the organization stated.



Based on the news agency`s sources, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey as well as the United States have debated over the choice of transferring humanitarian assistance via the Rafah crossing amid Gaza as well as Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula subject to a geographically restricted ceasefire.



One of the Egyptian representatives informed the news agency that Cairo has declined the thought of opening secure pathways for residents escaping the district to shield “the right of Palestinians to hold on to their cause and their land.” The source stated that Egypt has ever since limited the income of Gazans into its terrain, even throughout the fiercest wars.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242154