Lebanon accuses Israel of death of Reuters journalist, injuries to 6 others

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Lebanon accused Israel of being responsible for the cross-border gunfire that resulted in the death of a Reuters journalist and injuries to six others near the border the day before. Israel's military, in response, stated that it was examining the details surrounding the fatal incident on Friday, which also caused harm to journalists working for AFP, Reuters, and Al Jazeera.



"We are very sorry for the journalist's death," during a briefing, the military spokesperson, Richard Hecht, made a reference to the Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed.



Regarding the party responsible for the strike, Hecht mentioned, "we are looking into it".



In an official statement, the Lebanese military asserted that "the Israeli enemy fired a rocket shell that hit a civilian car belonging to a media team, leading to the death of Issam Abdallah".



Lebanon's foreign ministry held Israel responsible for the incident and characterized the attack as a "purposeful act of killing" and a "violation of freedom of expression and journalism."

