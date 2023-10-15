Kissinger claims Europe made serious mistake on immigration

(MENAFN) Previous United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has stated that countries in Europe were mistaken to allow entry to a lot of people who are presently backing Hamas’ activities towards Israel. Unless the army team is panelized for its hostage-intake, Europeans risk being aimed at in the same manner, he cautioned.



In a meeting released on Wednesday, Mathias Dopfner, the Head of German press team Axel Springer, questioned the veteran statesman regarding “Arabs celebrating” in the streets of Berlin after Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel the previous week. Kissinger, a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, stated he believes such signs of backing for criminal activities is “painful.”



“It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different cultural and religious concepts because it creates a pressure group inside each country that does that,” he stated.



Questioned what Germany as well as the European Union must do in the present happening, Kissinger stated he anticipated “unconditional” political backing for Israel – and army backing if necessary.



