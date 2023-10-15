Arabs condemn Mohamad Salah for not publicly supporting Palestinians

(MENAFN) Mohamed Salah, a famous player for Liverpool and Egypt, has been the target of some of the rage directed against him by Egyptians and other Arabs, who are incensed over the thousands of Palestinians killed in Israel's assault of Gaza.



Salah hasn't publicly stated that he supports the Palestinians or sent his sympathies to the families of those killed by the Israeli assault.



Nickolas Khoury said on X, previously known as Twitter, "But may God not forgive you if you are just not interested," after his explanation that the winger might not have spoken against Israel due to club and commercial matters.



Although he hasn't tweeted since September 26, Salah has not responded to the condemnation in public. For years, the majority of Egypt's 105 million citizens have adored and admired Salah, viewing him as a football legend with star power and a role model for the country's children.



Millions of people in the Middle East and throughout the world have been inspired by his ascent to global fame from his modest beginnings as a lower middle class family member in a town in the Nile Delta to the north of Cairo.



Though rare, Salah's criticism in his home country of Egypt has historically centered on what some perceive to be his cautious style of play due to concerns about getting hurt while playing for the Pharaohs internationally.



But the harsh criticism he has received lately also reflects Egyptians' profound sympathy for the Palestinian people and their dissatisfaction that a player with such star power, like Salah, might have put his team and financial interests before everything else.

