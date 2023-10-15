Gaza deals with dire water crisis

(MENAFN) Amid the relentless Israeli airstrikes pounding the Gaza Strip, the 65-year-old Laila Abu Samhadaneh is grappling with a pressing concern - access to clean water. The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, is under siege and grappling with a dire water crisis. Israel's decision to cut off both water and electricity to the enclave as a response to a violent Hamas attack that occurred last week has exacerbated the situation.



The consequences of this chokehold are acutely felt, with taps running dry throughout the territory. When water does manage to trickle from the pipes, it provides a meager flow that lasts no more than half an hour each day. To compound the issue, the little water that does come through is heavily contaminated with sewage and seawater, rendering it undrinkable, according to residents.



Laila Abu Samhadaneh, hailing from the southern town of Rafah, has been deeply affected by this dire situation. Her three-room home has essentially become a shelter for those who had to evacuate further south as per Israel's demands. In the midst of this water crisis, she has to ration the meager water she has access to among dozens of friends and relatives. She expressed the growing anxiety, stating, "I don't know what we're going to do tomorrow. We're going crazy."



This severe water deprivation has plunged the population of Gaza even further into misery, as Israel's airstrikes continue to intensify, marking one week since Hamas fighters breached Israel's separation fence. The toll on both sides has been heavy, with over 1,300 Israelis killed and dozens abducted in the initial Hamas attack, and Israel's retaliatory strikes causing extensive damage in Gaza, resulting in the loss of over 2,200 Palestinian lives.



The water crisis in Gaza, compounded by the ongoing violence, underscores the urgent humanitarian needs of the population in the region, adding to the already dire circumstances they face due to the long-standing conflict.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242150