Qatar And Somalia Review Cooperation

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Bihi Iman Egeh on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

Topics pertaining to mutual interests, particularly in the financial and economic fields, were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint efforts. Minister Al Kuwari also met with Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget of Kingdom of Morocco and. Chairman of the 'World Cup 2030 Committee' H E Fouzi Lekjaa.