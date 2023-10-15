QCB Governor Meets Senior Officials Of International Financial Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakech: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with CEO of Clearstream Philip Brown, Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa Andrew Torre, and President of JPMorgan Daniel Pinto, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund being held during the period from October 9 to October 15 in Marrakech.

During these meetings, they discussed the latest global developments in banking and finance.

