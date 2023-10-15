Jordan Climbs Seven Spots In 2023 Global Innovation Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 15 (Petra) - The latest Global Innovation Index report reveals that Jordan has ascended from 78th in 2022 to 71st out of 132 countries in 2023.This index, jointly released by the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Portulans Institute, provides a comprehensive measure of a country's innovation capabilities and performance.The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship announced Jordan's progress in both primary sub-indices of the index: 'Innovation Inputs', where it moved from 71st to 70th, and 'Innovation Outcomes', improving from 78th to 76th.Significant highlights for Jordan include ranking 51st globally in the institutions pillar and 53rd in market development.However, it lagged in the infrastructure pillar with a rank of 87th. Impressively, Jordan achieved the top global rank for the cost of cutting redundant workers.It also featured in the top 20 for three distinct indicators, including 15th for scientific articles per GDP, 16th for investment capital as a percentage of GDP, and 19th for university student inflow.Regionally, within the group of upper-middle-income Arab nations, Jordan ranked 8th out of 13 countries. In the broader Arab world context, the UAE led at 32nd globally, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Morocco, with Jordan closely following at 71st.Globally, Switzerland maintained its leading position for the 13th consecutive year, with Sweden, the USA, the UK, and Singapore completing the top five.The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, under its 2023-2025 economic modernization plan, is crafting strategies to further enhance the nation's innovation capabilities.To this end, a technical committee comprising representatives from both public and private sectors has been formed to develop an action plan.