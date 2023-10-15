West Bank: Clashes Result In 55 Palestinian Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Clashes continued early Sunday between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces in different parts of the West Bank.Israel also carried out a large-scale arrest operation that resulted in the detention of 55 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC).The occupation forces searched and ransacked the homes of the detainees' families in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including those of released prisoners and a journalist, it added.