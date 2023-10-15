West Bank: Clashes Result In 55 Palestinian Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Clashes continued early Sunday between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces in different parts of the West Bank.
Israel also carried out a large-scale arrest operation that resulted in the detention of 55 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC).
The occupation forces searched and ransacked the homes of the detainees' families in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including those of released prisoners and a journalist, it added.
MENAFN15102023000117011021ID1107242130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.