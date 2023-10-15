PSD: King Hussein Bridge Closed For Passengers, Cargo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) officially confirmed the temporary closure of the King Hussein Bridge on Sunday, effectively halting both passenger and cargo traffic from the other side.This move comes in the wake of permitting the departure of a restricted number of 1,500 passengers only.The Directorate emphasized that travel operations through the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the southern crossing remain unaffected by this decision.Furthermore, the PSD urged everyone to adhere to the issued statements regarding travel arrangements and to closely follow media outlets for any updates on the operating hours of bridges and crossings.