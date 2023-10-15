Jordanians donate blood in effort to show solidarity with people in Gaza

(MENAFN) In an effort to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, "Blood Bank Friday" brought people together and showed sympathy.



Rudaina Utti, the creator and coordinator of one of the many blood donation campaigns occurring in Jordan, summed up the general feeling behind the effort.



Utti told a Jordanian news outlet, "This is the least we can do for our brothers and sisters in Gaza."



In the midst of mounting worldwide concern for the Gaza population, Jordanians came together from all around the nation to donate life-saving blood as a lifeline.



“The blood donation campaign attracted Jordanians from different governorates,” Utti continued.



According to Utti, the campaign was run in conjunction with the Blood Bank, which supplied vital services and assistance.



Utti continued, saying that Jordanians from all walks of life flocked there, motivated by the shared goal of supporting their Palestinian brethren.



“Parents brought their children, young adults came with friends, and even the elderly joined in solidarity,” she declared.

