Enemy Suffering 'Shell Hunger' Ukraine Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is carrying out airstrikes in southern Ukraine at nighttime, but the enemy is already suffering "shell hunger."

Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Humeniuk said that counter-battery battles are currently taking place around the Dnipro River.

According to her, Russia is continuing to use aircraft and switched to airstrikes at nighttime. They are thus putting pressure on the civilian population in a terrorist manner, she said.

"Artillery shelling also continues, but it has significantly decreased. That is, the amount of ammunition rounds that the enemy uses even for the same number of shelling attacks has decreased. [...] That is, they are suffering 'shell hunger.' We continue to work on this, and over the past day [Ukrainian forces] destroyed another checkpoint, command post and UAV control center," Humeniuk said.

She added that the enemy is actively using its reconnaissance UAVs and drones to drop cluster munitions.