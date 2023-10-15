Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Uragan System, UAV Control Center In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed the enemy's UAV control center, an electronic warfare station and a command post of a motor rifle regiment of the Russian armed forces in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders also eliminated 29 Russian soldiers and destroyed an Uragan multiple launch rocket system, a mortar, four cannons and four armored vehicles in the south.

On October 14, the Russian army launched four strikes, using ten guided bombs, on populated areas of the Kherson and Beryslav districts in the Kherson region.

Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to about 287,770

"Another aerial threat to the settlements on the right bank [of the Dnipro River] is the dropping of cluster munitions from drones on the settlements, with the occupiers deliberately choosing crowded places, private houses and courtyards of apartment buildings where there are children's playgrounds," the command said.

According to the report, the enemy dropped 33 fragmentation projectiles in the last day. There are no casualties among the civilian population.