Huge Explosion Rocks Kherson, Some Districts Blacked Out, Water Supply Interrupted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion rang out in Kherson on Sunday, causing a blackout in some parts of the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A powerful explosion rang out in Kherson. Immediately after that, electricity went out in some districts of the city, there are water supply interruptions," he wrote, adding that reports are being clarified.