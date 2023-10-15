Huge Explosion Rocks Kherson, Some Districts Blacked Out, Water Supply Interrupted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion rang out in Kherson on Sunday, causing a blackout in some parts of the city.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A powerful explosion rang out in Kherson. Immediately after that, electricity went out in some districts of the city, there are water supply interruptions," he wrote, adding that reports are being clarified.
MENAFN15102023000193011044ID1107242107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.