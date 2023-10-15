Nizami Ganjavi International Center Participates In One Belt, One Road Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nizami Ganjavi International Center is participating in the 3rd "One Belt, One Road" Forum hosted by the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

Representatives of 130 countries and 30 international organizations are expected to participate in the two-day forum in Beijing.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center participated in this event with the members of former president Boris Tadic, former president Ivo Josipovic, former president Mladen Ivanic, co-chairman Ismail Serageldin, former president Borut Pahor, former president Rosen Plevneliyev, former president of the UN Maria Fernanda Espinosa and the secretary general of the center will make speeches in various panel discussions.

The conference held in Beijing on October 17-18 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, initiated by the Chinese President.

China has signed "One Belt, One Road" cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations.