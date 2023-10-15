Nizami Ganjavi International Center Participates In One Belt, One Road Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nizami Ganjavi International Center is participating in the 3rd
"One Belt, One Road" Forum hosted by the People's Republic of
China, Azernews reports.
Representatives of 130 countries and 30 international
organizations are expected to participate in the two-day forum in
Beijing.
Nizami Ganjavi International Center participated in this event
with the members of former president Boris Tadic, former president
Ivo Josipovic, former president Mladen Ivanic, co-chairman Ismail
Serageldin, former president Borut Pahor, former president Rosen
Plevneliyev, former president of the UN Maria Fernanda Espinosa and
the secretary general of the center will make speeches in various
panel discussions.
The conference held in Beijing on October 17-18 marks the 10th
anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, initiated by the
Chinese President.
China has signed "One Belt, One Road" cooperation documents with
more than 150 countries and more than 30 international
organizations.
MENAFN15102023000195011045ID1107242105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.