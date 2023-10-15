President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Recreational Park In Tartar's Sugovushan Settlement

The head of state attended the opening of a recreational park in the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.