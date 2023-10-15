Turkish Drone Attack Killed Three Kurdish Militants In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 15 (NNN-NINA) – A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq yesterday, killed a senior member and two militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said, in a statement.

They were killed at 5:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT), when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road near the town of Amedi in Duhok province, the statement said.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq, against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-NINA