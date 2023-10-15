Hezbollah Fighter, Two Citizens Killed In Israeli Attacks In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (NNN-NNA) – A fighter with Hezbollah, a Lebanese military group, was killed in Israeli attacks that targeted the Shebaa Farms yesterday afternoon, a statement by the Shiite group reported.

A Lebanese and his wife were killed, after several Israeli artillery shells targeted their house, on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa in south-east Lebanon, as fire exchange intensified between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, on the Shebaa-Kfarchouba axis, Lebanese military sources said.

The unnamed military sources said that, several 155 mm artillery shells fell directly on the house of citizen Khalil Asaad Ali, 85, killing him and his wife, Zubaida Akoum, 74.

The number of Lebanese killed since the beginning of Israeli attacks in Lebanon increased to seven, including three Hezbollah fighters and a journalist working for Reuters.

Yesterday afternoon, the Shebaa-Kfarchouba axis in southern Lebanon witnessed missile and artillery shelling between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Hezbollah attacked Israeli sites in the disputed Shebaa Farms area and the Kfarchouba hills, including Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, Zibdin, and Ramtha with guided missiles and mortar shells, prompting the Israeli army to respond by bombing the outskirts of Kfarchouba, Shebaa, Al-Mari, Al-Majidiya, and the Shanouh and Bastra farms.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards the military sites in Shebaa Farms, in support of the“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” launched by Hamas on Oct 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in south-east Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

