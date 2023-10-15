Saudi Al-Attiah Wins 5Th Bahrain Amateur Open Golf Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi player Khaled Attiah won Sunday the fifth Bahrain Amateur Open Golf Championship Cup, which was held at the Royal Golf Club, during the period from 12 to 14 October, with the participation of 85 players.

Attiah gave an outstanding performance and a high technical level, during which he surpassed his competitors at the end of the third round, gaining 203 points that qualified him to reach the podium and the DP World Tour next February.

He was ahead of Qatari player Saleh Al-Kaabi, who came in second place with 210 points, and Emirati Sam Mullin, in third place with 212 points.

An awards ceremony was held under the patronage of the President of Bahrain Golf Association Major-General Ali Al-Nuaimi, in which he praised all players participating in the tournament and contributed to the success of this championship.

Bahrain Golf Association seeks, through holding this tournament, to achieve competition among the participants to provide a level that shows how far the sport of golf has reached in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, he said. (end)

