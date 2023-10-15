Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Top Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness also received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) sam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.