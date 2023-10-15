Israel urges Gazans to flee as it prepares for intense ground offensive

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israel hit northern Gaza with new air strikes, as it advised Palestinians to escape the region ahead of a predictable ground offensive on Hamas commanders.



Reporters from a French news agency observed soldiers shooting at the heavily inhabited enclave close to the southern Israeli town of Sderot, shooting massive clouds of black smoke into the sky.



Health officials reported that over 2,200 individuals had died on the Gazan side.



However, due to an Israeli siege, food, water, gasoline, and medical supplies are running low, and aid organizations are alerting people to an approaching humanitarian disaster.



The United States urged China to utilize its regional clout to promote peace, while Saudi Arabia pushed for a "immediate ceasefire" on the diplomatic front.



According to the news agency, Ali Qadi was "a company commander of the Hamas 'Nukhba' commando force" and was killed in one airstrike during the surprise raid.



About 1.1 million people, or about half of Gaza's total population of 2.4 million, reside in the northern region, and relief organizations have stated that while the conflict continues, it is impossible to force them to relocate.

