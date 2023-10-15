TN-Sri Lanka Ferry Service Cancelled For The Day

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The ferry service which was launched yesterday (Saturday) after 40 years connecting Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, was cancelled for the day today (Sunday).

According to the UNI news agency, the ferry service was cancelled today as there were only 6-7 passengers booked for the day.

The UNI report quoted sources as saying the ferry service is likely to resume tomorrow Monday.

The high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India SCI has a capacity of 150 passengers and would cover a distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in about 3.5 hours depending on the sea conditions.

In its inaugural journey, the vessel named Cheriyapani traveled with 50 passengers to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)