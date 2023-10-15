Australians gather for Palestine despite police cautions

(MENAFN) Despite warnings from the police to restrict their gatherings, thousands of Australians participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on a Sunday, underlining the heightened tensions following the recent incursion by Hamas into Israel. This show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause was observed in various parts of the world, but authorities in developed nations have been increasingly clamping down on such protests due to concerns that they could potentially lead to domestic unrest. For instance, France has taken measures to prohibit such demonstrations, fearing that they might disrupt public order.



In Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, protesters congregated in large numbers, brandishing Palestinian flags and chanting slogans like "Free, free Palestine." The demonstration took place under the watchful eye of hundreds of police officers who patrolled the vicinity. The main rally in Sydney, organized by the Palestine Action Group, reportedly drew around 5,000 participants, according to the organizers, though a Reuters witness estimated the crowd at approximately 2,000.



This display of support for the Palestinian cause reflects the ongoing global concern and engagement surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While such rallies serve as platforms for individuals to voice their solidarity with the Palestinian people, they also trigger responses from authorities concerned about potential disturbances and the impact of the conflict on domestic stability. In the case of Australia, these protests occurred in an atmosphere of heightened alertness, with a police helicopter surveilling the event from low altitudes, a visible symbol of the tension and scrutiny surrounding the demonstrations.

