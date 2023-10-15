British discrimination lawyer says waving Palestinian symbol of support for human rights

(MENAFN) A prominent British discrimination lawyer has emphasized that displaying the Palestinian flag represents a gesture of support for the rightful pursuit of fundamental human rights by the Palestinian population and their entitlement to reside in the internationally acknowledged state of Palestine. Such an act should not be deemed a criminal offense.



“By waving the Palestinian flag, all you are doing is ultimately highlighting your sympathies, secondly your concerns and thoughts and thirdly your support for the Palestinians and the people that are suffering,” and that does not create any form of criminal offense, Yasin Patel informed a news agency.



His remarks were in reply to a letter sent earlier this week by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to top police chiefs, in which she stated that it might be illegal to wave a Palestinian flag or sing a chant calling for the liberation of the occupied area.



“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern. I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offense,” she mentioned in the note published on Tuesday.

