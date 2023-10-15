Palestinians' death toll from Israel’s offensive on Gaza reaches 2,329

(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday that the death toll resulting from the extensive Israeli air assault on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 2,329, and the number of wounded individuals has reached 9,042.



In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, just over a week ago, Israeli forces initiated a sustained and robust military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive launched by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.



The conflict commenced the previous weekend when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a heavy barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel through land, sea, and air.



Hamas stated that this operation was retaliation for the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.



In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas installations within the Gaza Strip.



Israel's response extended to cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further exacerbating the already dire living conditions in an area that has been under a crippling siege since 2007. Additionally, Israel ordered over 1 million Gazans in the northern part of the strip to relocate to the south.

MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107242029