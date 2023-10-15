Trade groups face New York's gas stove ban in federal lawsuit

(MENAFN) A coalition of trade associations representing the gas and construction industries lodged a federal lawsuit on Thursday, contesting the legality of New York's prohibition on gas stoves and furnaces in new residential structures. This legal action stands as a challenge to Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul's efforts to advance green energy initiatives.



The lawsuit was initiated by several organizations, including the National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association, and it names the New York Department of State as a defendant. The core contention of the lawsuit is that New York lacks the legal authority to enforce the ban on gas stoves, primarily because the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) of 1975, an existing federal law, already governs energy use policies.



"EPCA reflects Congress’s decision that the nation’s energy policy cannot be dictated by state and local governments," the claim states. "Such a patchwork approach would be the antithesis of a national energy policy."



The builder and propane associations are seeking a federal judge's decision to declare that the state's ban is in conflict with federal law and to prevent it from being implemented before its scheduled commencement in 2026.

