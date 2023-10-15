Northern Gaza’s residents flee amid Israel’s increasing warning of imminent offensive

(MENAFN) On Saturday, distressed Palestinians sought ways to escape from northern Gaza, while large numbers gathered at a hospital in the targeted area in the hope of avoiding harm.



Israel heightened its warnings of an imminent offensive by air, land, and sea in response to the previous week's deadly actions by Hamas militants within Israel.



As workers at an Israeli military base continued their efforts to identify the over 1,300 individuals killed in the October 7 assault, Israel utilized leaflet drops and increased its alerts on social media to urge more than 1 million Gaza residents to relocate to the south.



The military's objective is to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a focused campaign against Hamas militants in the northern region, including alleged underground hideouts in Gaza City. Hamas, on the other hand, encouraged people to remain in their homes.



The UN and humanitarian organizations declare that a mass migration of this magnitude combined with Israel's occupation of the region would result in unimaginable suffering for people. For the more than 2,000 patients at the northern hospitals—including infants in incubators and those in critical care—the evacuation “could be tantamount to a death sentence,” according to the World Health Organization.

