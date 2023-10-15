Argument surrounds Paul Krugman's inflation tweet

(MENAFN) Economist Paul Krugman faced significant backlash on social media and from a fellow economist who spoke to FOX Business due to a tweet in which he asserted that the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures indicated that inflation had been vanquished at minimal expense. Krugman's statement drew strong criticism and opposition both online and from another economist interviewed by FOX Business. The tweet in question suggested that Krugman's views on the current state of inflation were contentious and provoked considerable debate in economic circles and on social media platforms.



"The war on inflation is over," On Thursday, Paul Krugman, an economics professor at the City University of New York and a columnist for The New York Times, made a post on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.



"We won, at very little cost."



X added a "community note" to the post, which mentioned, "the exclusion of food, shelter, energy, and used cars is misleading. All prices included in CPI shows year over year inflation at 3.7 percent as of September 2023."



EJ Antoni, a research fellow specializing in regional economics at The Heritage Foundation's Center for Data Analysis, informed FOX Business that Krugman's tweet is characterized by a lack of honesty.



"Krugman’s so-called analysis would make Goebbels blush at its dishonesty," Antoni stated. "This is another example that if you torture the data enough, it will confess to anything. Krugman literally removed 58.006 percent of the entire CPI index to bring inflation down to 2 percent.”



"That in and of itself is damning with faint praise because it means even if you exclude the fastest growing components of the index, there’s still inflation and virtually no prices anywhere have come down for consumers."

