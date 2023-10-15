Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Guacamole Defi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 15, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Guacamole DeFi

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Guacamole DeFi , a decentralized finance ecosystem on multiple blockchains that provides trading, yield farming, lending/borrowing, and other DeFi service This expands the decentralized finance capabilities for OKX Wallet users by providing access to multi-chain trading, yield farming, lending and borrowing services on blockchains like Solana.

To access Guacamole DeFi, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Guacamole DeFi via web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.