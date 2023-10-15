OIC holds urgent meeting to address Gaza bloodshed

(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will meet urgently in Jeddah on Wednesday to examine the bloodshed in Gaza, which has resulted in an eight-day battle that has left hundreds of people dead and injured, at Saudi Arabia's invitation.



The Kingdom, which chairs the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and chairs the Islamic Summit during its current session, requested the "open-ended" ministerial meeting to address the military build-up in Gaza and its environs, as well as the deteriorating circumstances endangering civilians and regional security and stability.



Israel has stepped up its efforts to eliminate Hamas, bombarding the Gaza Strip nonstop, killing at least 2,215 Palestinians, and stationing tens of thousands of soldiers in the area in anticipation of a planned ground attack.



In the aftermath of the attack by Hamas last Saturday, during which hundreds of its militants infiltrated the Israeli border, taking hostages and resulting in the death of over 1,300 individuals.

