Abu Dhabi Unites Regulators To Steer Future Of Smart And Autonomous Vehicle Operations

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Following the launch of its global cluster for Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi is uniting key local regulatory authorities to expand the enabling regulatory framework to streamline applications across air, land and sea.

ADIO is working with four regulators to establish an enabling environment for SAVI applications. These include the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

To accelerate innovation and commercialisation, Abu Dhabi is creating a one-stop-shop regulatory service for certification, licensing, authorisations and Intellectual property (IP) management. Comprehensive, growth-enabling regulatory support will be a key factor in attracting key global players and promoting the adoption of future smart and autonomous applications in the UAE and beyond.

Badr Al Olama, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said, "Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as a hub for export-driven innovation, developing solutions with global impact and reach. Over the years, we have created thriving business sectors, cementing our position as one of the fastest places in the world to do business. Regulation is of utmost importance when it comes to disruptive technologies, and we are setting the standard for simplifying and progressing regulatory enablement by bringing together stakeholders to support the development of a thriving smart and autonomous vehicle industry cluster.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), emphasised, "The UAE has firmly established itself as a hub for innovation and an incubator for emerging technologies. Among its primary areas of focus, the transportation sector takes the forefront, given its critical role in advancing the country's capabilities in smart and future cities technology. Through this pioneering initiative, a collaborative endeavour is underway to bring together stakeholders dedicated to promoting innovation in transportation systems, spanning air, land, and sea. The General Civil Aviation Authority is committed to creating a supportive environment for the adoption and integration of smart and future mobility technologies in the aviation sector, in line with the country's commitment to move towards a more adaptable economic model that prioritises sustainability and future readiness.”

Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster of AD Ports Group, said,“Supporting the growth of smart and autonomous vehicle applications on water is in line with Abu Dhabi Maritime's mission to support economic growth. As the custodians of Abu Dhabi's waterways, we are focused on maintaining a regulatory framework that enables innovation to thrive while ensuring the highest standards of safety and sustainability are maintained. This thinking is at the core of the Emirate's new SAVI cluster.”

ADDED and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) collaboratively spearheaded the creation of the fully integrated SAVI cluster covering the design, testing and manufacturing of smart and autonomous transportation and mobility vehicles. The newly formed cluster will provide state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to attract and support innovation and commercialisation of advanced autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies in the UAE, unlocking their full global potential