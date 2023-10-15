TRENDS Signs Cooperation Agreement With HUFS Institute Of Middle East Studies

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2023 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Institute of Middle East Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) to leverage the expertise and data of both sides to advance research, training and development efforts.

The MoC also seeks to boost collaborations between the two sides in hosting joint conferences and forums.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Alhammadi, Deputy Head of Conferences and Strategic Communications at TRENDS, and Dr. Yoo Dal-seung, Director of the Institute of Middle East Studies.

The MoC aims to activate the partnership and coordination between the two sides, particularly in scientific and academic studies and the exchange of experts and researchers.