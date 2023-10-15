GCC stresses need for global collaboration to end Israel's ‘collective punishment’ on Gaza

(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emphasized the crucial need for international collaboration in ending Israel's policy of 'collective punishment.' This policy entails the denial of essential resources to Gaza Strip residents.



It stated that there had been "clear violations of international humanitarian law and international agreements" as a result of Israeli assaults and the forcible eviction of Gaza Strip population.



In order to stop attacks on Gaza, find a political solution to the situation, and protect the legitimate rights of Palestinians to create their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on 1967 lines, the GCC encouraged the international community to act immediately and forcefully.



A week ago, Israeli forces initiated a robust military campaign against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a military offensive by Hamas within Israeli territory.



The conflict commenced on the previous Saturday, when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise multi-pronged attack that involved extensive rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

