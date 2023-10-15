X falsifies Hamas as terrorists, eliminating organization-associated accounts

(MENAFN) The CEO of social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, announced that the company has taken action to eliminate numerous accounts with the terrorist organization Hamas. This declaration was made in a public letter addressed to a European Union official on Thursday, underscoring the platform's commitment to counter-terrorism measures.



"So far since the start of the conflict X has identified and removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform," Yaccarino stated.



The letter was made public on social media platform X and was directed to Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market. Thierry Breton had previously cautioned that the proliferation of misinformation on the platform could potentially contravene the European Union's Digital Services Act, particularly in light of recent alterations on the platform permitting the dissemination of sensitive and graphic content.



"Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU," In an open letter to the owner Elon Musk, Breton expressed his views.



"Let me remind you that the Digital Services Act sets very precise obligations regarding content moderation."



Yaccarino's letter further mentioned that X is actively and appropriately evaluating and dealing with detected fake and altered content throughout this ever-changing and dynamic crisis.

