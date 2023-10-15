Navy Detains 27 Indians For Poaching In Sri Lankan Waters

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 27 Indians who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said today.

According to the Navy, a special operation was carried out to turn back Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters last evening (Saturday).

The operation led to 05 Indian trawlers being seized and 27 Indians being detained off Mannar as well as near the Delft and Kachchativu Islands in Jaffna.

The North Central Naval Command detained 02 Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen off Mannar while the Northern Naval Command detained 03 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen near the Delft and Kachchativu Islands.

The fishermen and the trawlers were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and Kankasanthurai harbour were handed over to the Talaimannar and Jaffna Fisheries Inspectors. (Colombo Gazette)