South Africa's Leader shows unity with Palestinians against Israeli violence

(MENAFN) On Saturday, South African Leader Cyril Ramaphosa showed unity with Palestinians in a video published on X platform.



Putting on the Palestinian Kufiyah, an emblem of Palestinian resistance, Ramaphosa declared in the video, "The main way to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state."



"We extend our condolences to the families of the civilian victims during the recent clashes on both sides (Gaza Strip and Israel)," he declared.



“The Israeli order to evacuate more than a million people from northern Gaza to its south would make the matter worse," he added.



He asserted "South Africa's solidarity with the Palestinian people and its support for a peaceful solution,” and pointed out that "a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine will reflect positively on the entire Middle East."



Since the Israeli army began its Iron Swords military operation last week, the Gaza Strip—which has been under siege since 2006—has seen heavy airstrikes that have completely demolished entire communities.

MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107241900