Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Wall

OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports WALL

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated WALL a multi-chain decentralized finance platform offering trading, lending, liquidity pools, and other DeFi products and services. This provides expanded decentralized finance access, enhanced interoperability, and greater convenience for users across both ecosystems.

To access WALL, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to WALL via web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.