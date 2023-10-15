Sri Lanka Announces New Captain At ICC World Cup

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 15 (NewsWire) – Kusal Mendis has been appointed as the 26th captain for the Sri Lanka national cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This decision comes as regular captain Dasun Shanaka was sidelined from the squad due to an injury.

Mendis, a prominent and seasoned player, will lead the Sri Lankan team for the remainder of their World Cup campaign.

In another roster adjustment, all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has been chosen as Shanaka's replacement in the squad.

Karunaratne's versatility is expected to bolster the team's performance in both batting and bowling.

However, the Sri Lankan team has faced another setback with fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana's injury. Pathirana is expected to be out of action for at least a week due to a shoulder injury, leaving the team with challenges in the fast bowling department.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to take on Australia tomorrow in a crucial match, and fans will be closely watching to see how the team, under Kusal Mendis' leadership, tackles this formidable opponent.