Two-Kilo Pepper Theft In Sri Lanka Rs. 27.4 Million Spent To Recover Rs.400

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 15 (DailyMirror) – In what appeared to be a startling revelation, the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) unearthed an incident in which Rs.27.4 million had been spent on litigation related to the case involving the theft of just two kilos of pepper valued only Rs.400 at Elkaduwa Plantations, according to a statement from the Parliamentary Media Unit.

The officials of the company admitted it before the COPE when the MPs inquired about it.

The COPE decided that action should be taken against officials who resorted to litigation in this regard at such a cost. The Director Board of the company is to be summoned before the COPE.



ADVERTISEMENT