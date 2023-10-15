Red Cross organizations express alarm over Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross as well as Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) declared that they are "alarmed" by Israel's order to evacuate Gaza.



"We are deeply alarmed by the call for relocation in Gaza," the chief of the IFRC, Jagan Chapagain, as well as Robert Mardini, chief executive of the ICRC, announced in a mutual declaration on the intensification of conflict in Israel and Gaza. "Our volunteers refuse to leave and abandon those who need them most. They must be protected so that they can protect others."



They emphasized that nothing can excuse the "horrific loss of civilian lives" that occurred in Israel over the weekend, adding, "But such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza."



"The needs are staggering and will only continue to increase if the hostilities persist," they stated.



In addition, they called on all sides to use caution, follow the rules of international humanitarian law, as well as safeguard people.

