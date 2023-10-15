Should Switzerland Add A New Article On Religion To Its Constitution?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Soll die Schweiz mehr tun für die Gleichstellung der Religionen?



Although the Federal Constitution opens with a reference to the divine –“In the name of Almighty God!” – it contains few specifics about religion. Only two articles refer to it directly: Article 15 establishes freedom of religion and conscience, and Article 72 gives the cantons jurisdiction over the relationship between church and state.

Constitutional articles on religion

Art. 15 Freedom of religion and conscienceExternal link

1 Freedom of religion and conscience is guaranteed.

2 Every person has the right to choose freely their religion or their philosophical convictions, and to profess them alone or in community with others.

3 Every person has the right to join or to belong to a religious community, and to follow religious teachings.

4 No person may be forced to join or belong to a religious community, to participate in a religious act, or to follow religious teachings.

Art. 72 Church and stateExternal link

1 The regulation of the relationship between the church and the state is the responsibility of the Cantons.

2 The Confederation and the Cantons may within the scope of their powers take measures to preserve public peace between the members of different religious communities.

3 The construction of minarets is prohibited.

In early September, Polit-Forum BernExternal link , an organisation that fosters political dialogue and education, hosted a debate on the Constitution and religion. The event,“How much religion should be included?External link”, was organised in collaboration with the Protestant Church in Switzerland (PCS) and the Roman Catholic Central Conference of Switzerland (RKZ).

The Constitution's brevity on religion has a historical origin, according to Urs Brosi, general secretary of the RKZ.“The Old [Swiss] Confederacy [1291-1798] was not a unitary state with a monarch like France or Austria,” he told SWI swissinfo.“Since religious affairs were the responsibility of the different cantons, very diverse relationships between state and religion developed”.

Religious tensions after the Reformation sparked several inter-cantonal wars. The last one, the 1847 Sonderbund war, led to the creation of the modern federal state.“Given this situation, when the first Constitution was drafted in 1848, the new federal state was not able to establish federal policy [on religion], so the issue remained in the hands of the cantons,” Brosi said.

Equal treatment

The Constitution's handling of religion was the main topic at the Bern forum. Participants suggested that a new constitutional article might be necessary to ensure more equal treatment of the various faiths present in Switzerland.