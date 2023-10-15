Flagship Pioneering Invests $80 Million To Incubate World's First Stem Cell Super Ecosystem Platform

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Aoyu Global received $80 million investment from Flagship Pioneering to create the world's first stem cell super ecological platform, which perfectly combines blockchain and biotechnology to lay out the global upstream and downstream industrial chain, triggering a hot debate in the industry.







Aoyu Global Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is located in California, U.S.A., and has set up several molecular companies in Germany, France, Canada, and Hong Kong, China. The company has a number of biological laboratories, gathered the world's top professionals in the field of stem cells. It is reported that this investment is used to develop and establish a global super ecological platform, which is intended to integrate all levels of the ecosphere in the field of stem cells, and fully empower all sectors in the field of stem cells. This investment is of historic significance for the entire stem cell industry, as it is the first time that biotechnology and blockchain technology are integrated across the border. This breakthrough not only marks the cross-border development of biotechnology and blockchain, but also the integration and innovation of the two fields.

Stem cells are cells with the ability of self-renewal and multi-directional differentiation, which are widely used in medical research and therapy. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, with its decentralised and tamper-proof features, has great potential in data storage, product traceability and enterprise chain reform.







Aoyu Global aims to promote the development of stem cell research and clinical applications through the establishment of a global stem cell database. The platform will collect and integrate stem cell data worldwide, providing a platform for researchers, doctors and patients to share and communicate. This will help accelerate the progress of stem cell research, promote the application of stem cell therapy and provide better medical services to patients.

At the same time, Aoyu Global also plans to use blockchain technology to protect the security and privacy of stem cell data. The decentralised and tamper-proof nature of blockchain can effectively prevent data from being tampered with or misused, ensuring the trustworthiness and reliability of stem cell data.







In summary, Flagship Pioneering's $80 million investment will provide strong support for Aoyu Global's growth. The establishment of this global stem cell super ecological platform will bring new opportunities and breakthroughs in stem cell research and clinical applications, and is expected to bring more benefits to researchers, doctors and patients around the world.