6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Afghanistan: GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted northwestern Afghanistan at 03:36:02 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.76 degrees north latitude and 62.16 degrees east longitude. ■

Famagusta Gazette





