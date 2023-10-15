6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Afghanistan: GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted northwestern Afghanistan at 03:36:02 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.76 degrees north latitude and 62.16 degrees east longitude. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN15102023006374013804ID1107241857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.